Genshin Impact anime confirmed by Studio Ufotable concept trailer

It wouldn’t be Genshin Impact without Aether and Lumine. Photo credit: Ufotable/miHoYo Co.,Ltd.

Genshin Impact fans have been patiently waiting for this news for some time. But finally we have confirmation of the rumored anime adaptation of the popular action RPG. On September 16, 2022, an official announcement on HoYoverse states that it is collaborating with Ufotable on a long-term project.

Yes, this Ufotable, the animation studio responsible for the award-winning Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. Definitely a good choice as this studio creates slick and memorable action scenes that suit Genshin Impact.

Very little has been revealed about the upcoming animation project, other than a concept trailer briefly showing stunning landscape views and landmarks of Teyvat. Still, the imagery seems to have a bit of Studio Ghibli magic!

In addition, the trailer also shows Paimon, Aether and Lumine. It seems that these characters could play a key role in the upcoming anime project. That would make sense considering how important these characters are to the game.

What is Genshin Impact all about?

As mentioned, it is an action role-playing game that is very popular. But better known for its open-world map that encourages exploration and offers many unique challenges. The player can control one of the four interchangeable characters that make up a party and change them on the fly during battle.

Since characters have different strengths and abilities, the player must choose a character that is best suited to deal with a given situation. And similar to other RPGs, character improvements are achieved through leveling up, equipping weapons, and upgrading artifacts.

Genshin Impact is developed and published by Shanghai-based miHoYo for multiple platforms. This includes Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and even Nvidia’s cloud service – GeForce Now. miHoYo released a Nintendo Switch teaser trailer, but they haven’t announced a release date yet.

Genshin Impact originally launched on September 28, 2020 and generated a whopping $3 billion in its first year. This is the highest sales of any video game to date. Not bad for a free-to-play game with gacha mechanics, right?

And the impressive results don’t end there, as the hugely popular game received awards from the App Store and Google Play, among many other nominations.

About the locations shown in the trailer

Paimon makes a brief appearance in the Genshin Impact concept trailer. Photo credit: Ufotable/miHoYo Co.,Ltd.

The short duration of the trailer gives us little clue. However, we’ve discovered some notable locations from the game that may end up in the anime.

The atmospheric and visually stunning level of Mondstadt impressed us immediately. Then there is the towering Dragonspine mountain range, the highest in Teyvat. And finally, we get a glimpse of one of the statues of the Seven.

Considering how beautifully conceived these all appear in the trailer, we have high expectations for the anime. Let’s hope to hear more news about a release date soon. Stay tuned!