Genos dead or alive in One Punch Man Chapter 166? Reasons why god-like Cosmic Garou didn’t kill Genos

Fans have been waiting for One Punch Man Years for One Punch Mean Season 3. While waiting, you have started reading the official manga written by ONE and beautifully illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

As someone who has been following the manga, I was immediately concerned when I read a tweet teasing that one of the main characters in One Punch Man, Genos, had just been killed by Garou.

I immediately decided to read the latest manga chapters which are about a really epic fight between Saitama and Garou. As the battle between Saitama and Garou progressed, Garou began to grow in strength until his body began transforming into a god-like monster known as the Cosmic Garou.

At first, Garou’s body grew larger and appeared to be covered in some form of armor. After that, Garou’s body slowly became more demonic, growing horns, wings, and multiple arms.

But even this new monstrous transformation didn’t seem enough to scratch Saitama.

Garou’s final form puts him on par with Saitama

Just when all hope seemed lost for Garou and his ambition to become “ultimate evil”, a dimensional portal opened and Garou encountered a god-like being referred to as “God” in the manga, hence the rest of this article.

God appeared to Garou under the guise of his master, Silver Fang, and extended his hand to Garou. Instead of accepting God’s hand, Garou slapped his hand away, saying that Silver Fang would never behave so gently.

God laughed because even though Garou refused his help, he still came into direct contact with his body and Garou’s body absorbed some of his divine power as a result. Garou’s body undergoes another transformation and he becomes a “divine being” who, at this point, can fight on an equal footing with Saitama. The so-called Cosmic Garou is not only able to mimic Saitama’s Consecutive Normal Punches attack, but is also capable of launching Atomic Energy attacks and later a Cosmic Ray attack.

At some point during their even more intense battle, Saitama loses sight of Cosmic Garou and the monstrous being appears before a group of heroes. Feeling the power emanating from Cosmic Garou, the heroes feel true fear and helplessness.

As the heroes attempt to escape, Garou realizes he has finally achieved his goal of becoming the ultimate evil. However, Silver Fang confronts Garou and says that he is controlled by God. Just as Garou is about to fight Silver Fang, Blast shows up through a dimensional portal and claims that Garou is indeed being influenced by God; confirming Silver Fang’s own suspicions.

Cosmic Garou starts fighting Blast and they seem to be evenly matched. Blast wants to transport Garou to another dimension because his mere presence emitting radiation is causing damage to the earth and those around him.

Genos then tries to help Blast, even though he’s already in an extremely beaten-up condition and missing his arms and legs. Genos explains that he is immune to the radiation Cosmic Garou emits and attacks by hurling his body into Cosmic Garou’s torso.

Cosmic Garou ruthlessly grabs Genos by the hair and reflects on how Saitama still hasn’t used his true strength against him. Garou realizes he needs to push Saitama to finally fight him in earnest and then rips out his power core.

Did Garou kill Genos or is he still alive?

That was around the time the internet exploded (and Saitama went nuts) when fans assumed Garou had just killed everyone’s favorite cyborg. But I’m here to tell you not to despair.

Remember Genos is a cyborg and he persevered very similar injuries. Back in his fight against the Deep Sea King, the merman spat a large glob of acid at Genos, who burned most of his torso until only his spine and head remained.

This injury shows that Genos is able to live without his torso and power core, apparently only needing his head to survive. Genos’ head seems shattered from his fight against Garou, but as long as his Brain is intact Genos should be fine.

A fan already colored the image of Saitama’s “I will kill you because you hurt my friend” face:

Some may wonder how long Genos’ brain can survive without its power core. Battle Angel Alita fans will remember that in the beginning of the manga and in the live-action adaptation, Alita was just a head with his organic brain intact and preserved in his head.

Genos has been in so many battles where he comes back in pieces that one might think Dr. Kuseno would make sure Genos’ brain was protected by an emergency power supply. But time might be running out, which means Saitama had better hurry up and kick Garou’s butt so he can hook up Genos’ brain to a new power source.

Still don’t believe me Genos is alive? Warning! Spoilers ahead!

Genos is alive and well in ONE’s version of ONE PUNCH MAN

Many One Punch Man fans forget that ONE is the author and also the original illustrator of the manga One Punch Man. ONE is actually still drawing its original manga, which is slowly being reworked by Yusuke Murata.

You just have to check out the latest chapter of ONE’s original manga Chapter 141, set long after Saitama’s fight against Garou and in which Genos fights a group of Disaster Level Dragon cyborgs called Machine God Body, Machine God Tech and Machine God Ray to see that our favorite cyborg Genos is alive and well and kicking some serious butt with some new high-tech weapons!

