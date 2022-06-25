Gary Becomes A Popular Student! Release Date

advertisement

Gary’s first day at the new school will be memorable in Weak Hero Chapter 196. In the previous chapter, he accepts admission to a new school while staying at his regular school. He reached great heights in a new game. However, things got drastic soon after.

In the upcoming episode, Gary will work hard to cover his grades at his regular school while working hard at his new school. However, he will face a new challenge that will be quite difficult to complete in his new school. Read on to find out more.

Weak Hero Chapter 196: What Will Happen Next?

Gary is in the new school now and it will be very different here. He will engage in activities while working hard at his regular school. However, Tyrants will find their new target, and that target will be none other than Gary. They will try their best to bully and harass him. But Gary doesn’t give him a chance.

He is known for his fighting skills and moreover, he is in the top ten for his skills. Though his looks may fool anyone, he will find a way to kick his opponents hard. However, the staff will appear and scold him. It will cause a stir at school as everyone is talking about Gary and wanting to stay with him so Tyrants will never harm them.

A short summary!

Previously, in Weak Heroes Chapter 195, Gray Yeon attended Hero Cram School in addition to his regular school. So he was able to continue his studies. Meanwhile he spent most of his time on Shuttle Patch. There he was called Eunjang’s White Mamba. He was popular there and ranked in the top ten. His style took eighth place there.

Meanwhile, Tyrants were known to molest the children. They rule the school and nobody could go against them. They found Gary as their new target. However, his mysterious appearance and arrival caused a stir at school. Tyrants saw him as a weak opponent, but his brutality and cold combat trick had the vile thugs begging for his mercy.

Weak Hero Chapter 196 will be released on June 25, 2022. The upcoming chapter will finally reveal the fate of Gary and how he deals with the impending danger. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.