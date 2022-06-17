Game Of Thrones Fans Just Got The Best Possible News

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on June 17, 2022, HBO is in early development of a spin-off series centered on Game of Thrones classic Jon Snow. Kit Harington, who portrayed the character in all eight seasons of “GoT,” will reprise his role, making him the first main cast member of the original series to do so since it ended. Speaking of firsts, this untitled Jon Snow show is so far the first and only upcoming spinoff that will take place after Season 8. Neither Harington nor his representatives have commented on this announcement at the time of publication.

Originally thought to be the son of Ned Stark, Jon Snow spent much of his Game of Thrones tenure as part of the Night’s Watch: a group of soldiers who reside at the Wall and protect Westeros from the horrors that lie beyond. It was eventually revealed that he was in fact the son of Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and that his real name is Aegon Targaryen. Shortly after learning this, however, his “GoT” storyline ended with another exile to the Wall for murdering the Queen of Westeros and his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen.

As a renewed member of the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow has begun a new but familiar chapter in his life. Should this show move forward on HBO about his exploits following Daenerys’ death, it will be interesting to see what his future holds.