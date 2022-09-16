Galadriel Actress Morfydd Clark Describes The Bling She Got To Wear For Amazon’s Rings Of Power

The Silmarillion speaks of Galadriel’s hair, which isn’t just Elvish or beautiful – it’s special and uniquely incredible. The lyrics say, “Her hair was lit with gold, as if it had caught the shine of laurelin in a net.” Laurelin is one of the two trees that illuminate Valinor before the sun and moon are created (the former literally coming from one of Laurelin’s golden fruits).

When we interviewed Morfydd Clark just before the premiere of the show’s first season, we asked her about Galadriel’s hair and whether the creatives behind the show had made any effort to portray it on screen. Her response was as generous as one could expect from Prime Video’s well-funded project.

“Yes. Basically, hair has been a big talking point between makeup, the directors and myself, and we agreed that the hair we use will have strands of gold and silver plated hair. So her hair is otherworldly, and at different times there is more gold and silver in her hair or less.”

So while others don hobbit feet and dwarven prosthetics, Morfydd Clark literally has gold and silver woven into her hair. It’s a unique experience that Clark is very aware of, and she said so much: “That was really cool. That was one detail that made me think, ‘You’re going to put gold and silver in her hair?! What?’ Just really cool.” We agree, Morfydd. We agree.

