Gabby Dawson’s Worst Storyline On Chicago Fire

In addition to the breathtaking first responder action she experiences as a paramedic and then a firefighter, one of Dawson’s ongoing storylines revolves around her romance with former Firehouse 51 Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). As the series progresses, the Dawsey combo frankly seems like an overload of complications. The fact is, they date, get serious, consider marriage, break up, get pregnant together, lose the child, adopt a child, abandon the child, grow apart and get back together. During this time, Gabby appears to be less and less willing to trust Casey, even refusing to discuss their pregnancy together, which she intends to do, even though her medical issues make it a life-threatening decision for her.

As time goes on, this dubious affair seems to make less and less sense and eventually ends largely due to Gabby’s inexplicably sleazy treatment of Casey until she pushes him away one last time and suddenly moves to Puerto Rico. It’s hard to imagine making this relationship such a central part of the show’s early seasons. After all, how believable is a story that demands viewers stick with two characters experiencing a totally unrealistic amount of drama and amazingly still staying together, only for the whole romantic house of cards to end with Gabby’s sudden, Casey-slaying announcement that they will get out, let collapse out? And she’s not just leaving Casey, she’s leaving her entire life, commitments, and other friendships in Chicago.