Futoku no Guild trailer highlighting sorceress Maidena revealed ahead of the Immoral Guild October 2022 premiere

A screenshot from the Futoku no Guild PV highlighting Maidena. Credit: Studio TNK

On September 8, 2022, the staff of the anime adaptation of Taichi Kawazoe’s erotic comedy manga Immoral Guild (Futoku no Guild) released a new trailer highlighting the character Maidena Angers, a sorceress who joins the party of hero Kikuru Madan connects.

You can watch the PV on Media Factory’s official YouTube channel here:

Trailer for Maidena Angers.

The trailer gives a glimpse into Maidena’s personality and it’s easy to see that she’s a shy and somewhat clumsy magician. Will Kikuru fall in love with her or add her to his harem? Well, when he falls in love with her, it doesn’t look like he’s courting Maidena! It should be easy since in the trailer she can be seen hitting Kikuru on the head and calling him “the worst”.

Immoral Guild is slated to premiere in October 2022. The anime’s opening song is titled “Never the Fever!!” and performed by Sayaka Sasaki.

Japanese singer-songwriter-lyricist-voice actress Minami Kuribayashi sings the closing theme song “Sugar Sugar Spice” by Futoku no Guild. Minami is best known for her role as Haruka Suzumiya in the game and anime Kimi ga Nozomu Eien. She also wrote and performed the anime’s theme songs!

On September 1, 2022, a character video was released highlighting cat girl Hitamu “Hitamuki” Kyan.

You can watch the character video highlighting Hitamuki here:

Trailer highlighting Hitamuki.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Hitamuki’s upbeat and vibrant personality (as well as showing that she’s a dedicated martial artist).

What is the plot of Immoral Guild?

The story revolves around a young hunter named Kikuru Madan who is one of the most talented hunters in his guild. Since childhood, he has devoted himself to hard training and wants to become a first-class hunter. However, when he begins to have adventures with his female party members, they end up in strange, erotic situations. To make matters worse, he has no experience with women and these situations just make him embarrassed and uncomfortable.

Kikuru swears he’s not doing this on purpose, and he can’t understand why his female party members end up with slimes eating their clothes or vine monsters doing naughty things to them. Because of these “immoral incidents,” Kikuru decides to quit his job, lamenting, “I wonder if this is good for my youth.” Maybe it all has something to do with the mischievous novice guard that accompanies him.

Who are the performers?

Immoral Guild cast members include:

Katsumi Fukuhara — Kikuru Madan

Karin Isobe—Hitamu Kyan

Ayano Shibuya-Maidena Angers

Du Taichi – Tokishikko Dana

Yuna Kamakura-Hanabata Nohkins

Saho Shirasu – Noma rune

Rumi Ookubo – Enome (a guild clerk in the city of Mebuki)

Yuyu Shouji – Eshune (daughter of Enome)

Where can I read the manga?

On June 12, 2017, Immoral Guild began publication in Square Enix’s Monthly Shouunen Gangan manga magazine, and its chapters were collected into nine tankoubon volumes. The English version of the manga will be distributed digitally by Square Enix via the global version of its manga UP! Service.

Who are the members of the production team?

Immoral Guild production team members include:

Director — Takuya Asaoka (Redo of Healer)

Animation — TNK

Screenwriter – Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Character Designer – Hiraku Kaneko

If you are lucky enough to live in Japan, there will be an Immoral Guild Episode 1 preview and cast talk event at EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku in Tokyo and T-Joy in Kyoto. Katsumi Fukuhara, who plays the young hunter hero of the story, and Karin Isobe, who plays the martial artist, will both perform at the Tokyo venue event on September 10, 2022. The Tokyo venue event will be broadcast on the EJ Anime Theater website Shinjuku available for purchase.

On September 17, 2022, Katsumi Fukuhara and Ayano Shibuya will perform at the venue in Kyoto. On August 17, 2022, the ticket lottery presale for the Kyoto venue will be available for purchase at Ticket Pia. General ticket sales will open on September 10, 2022.

On September 17, 2022, Katsumi Fukuhara and Ayano Shibuya will perform at Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair 2022 and a special promotional video for Immoral Guild will be shown.

