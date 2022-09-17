Frodo Baggins’ 12 Best Moments In The Lord Of The Rings Franchise Ranked

After Gandalf (Ian McKellen) entrusts Frodo with the One Ring, Frodo goes to Bree with his hobbit companions to meet Gandalf at the Prancing Pony Inn, where they will then travel to Rivendell together. Unfortunately, when the hobbits arrive, the Gray Wizard is nowhere to be found.

Frodo knows that Sauron’s forces are looking for a hobbit named Baggins, so he uses the name Underhill to hide his identity outside of the Shire. But when Pippin gets a little too friendly with the locals at the tavern, he blows Frodo’s cover and sends the hobbit into a panic. As Frodo rushes to stop Pippin from saying more, he trips and falls and the One Ring slips from his grasp. Frodo reaches out to catch it, and the ring accidentally slips onto his finger, causing it to disappear.

Although Frodo is invisible to those around him, he finds himself in an eerie otherworld, colorless and dark, with a deafening wind whipping around him. He is then confronted with a giant eye surrounded by fire – the Eye of Sauron. Frodo quickly removes the Ring, but the damage is done – Sauron now knows the One Ring has been found.

This scene is so important because it helps the audience understand why the One Ring is so powerful and why it is so dangerous to don. Plus… it just looks cool.