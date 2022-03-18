Frieda Pinto’s life,Net Worth,Career,Husband

In addition to her part in Slumdog Millionaire, Indian actress Frieda Pinto is a British and American cinema star. Following her SAG Award-winning performance in Slumdog Millionaire, Freida Pinto has gone on to become a well-known name in Indian cinema.

As a performer and actress who can do it all, actress Pinto is regarded as a global celebrity by many. But how did an Indian actress get familiar with American and British films?

What was her first job in the entertainment industry? Which country is Frieda Pinto a citizen of? Everything you wanted to know is right here.

Birth And Childhood Years Of Frieda Pinto

Sylvia and Frederick Pinto welcomed Frieda Pinto into the world on October 18, 1984. Sylvia Pinto, the principal of St.Universal John’s School in Mumbai, and her father, Frederick Pinto, a senior branch

manager at the Bank of Boroda in Mumbai, were her parents. Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Frieda Pinto was nurtured by Mangalorean Catholic parents. She is Frieda Pinto’s older sibling, NDTV staffer Sharon Pinto.

Frieda Pinto went to Mumbai’s Carmel of St. Joseph School for her primary and secondary schooling, and then to St. Xaviers’ College for her college studies. She is an English literature major who graduated from St. Xavier’s College.

Frieda Pinto joined an amateur theatre organisation while pursuing her bachelor’s degree because she had always wanted to be an actress. Frieda Pinto began her modelling career in India with Elite Model Management after graduating from college.

Over the course of nearly two years, she worked with Elite Model Management and tried out for a variety of films, all to no avail.

Frieda Pinto’s Filmography As An American Citizen Of Indian Descent.

Following several years of searching and rejection, Frieda Pinto finally won her first leading role in a major motion picture in 2007. In 2008, the actress tried out for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. Frieda Pinto portrays Lalita, a woman who serves as the primary character’s inspiration in the film.

Slumdog Millionaire, a surprising hit, grossed more than $377.9 million worldwide. With ten nominations and eight wins, it was the most well-received film at the 2008 Academy Awards.

SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture were given to her in her acting debut, which was well received. Frieda Pinto appears in You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Miral, Rise of the Planet of Apes, Trishna, and Day of Falcon after Slumdog Millionaire.

There were no positive reviews for Frieda Pinto’s work in any of these films. Frieda Pinto made a comeback in 2013 when she appeared in Bruno Mars’ music video for “Gorilla” after a year-long sabbatical from the film industry.

Frieda Pinto also appeared in Knights of Cups, Desert Dancer, and Blunt Force Trauma in the years following. During this time, she appeared in Love Sonia and Needles in a Timesack. Frieda Pinto’s performance in Slumdog Millionaire was met with a mixed response.

Love Sonia was the last film in which she received critical acclaim. At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Love Sonia won the best supporting actress award for her performance. Frieda Pinto’s forthcoming projects include Mr.List Malcom’s and Noor Inayat Khan.

Is Frieda Pinto Dev Patel’s Ex-girlfriend?

Frieda Pinto and Dev Patel initially met on the set of Slumdog Millionaire. Jamal Malik, the film’s protagonist, was played by Dev Patel. While dating and being together for six years, the couple met each other.

For reasons that have not been made public, Frieda Pinto and Dev Patel ended their relationship in 2014. Before meeting Dev Patel, Frieda Pinto was engaged to Rohan Antao, her publicist. After a year of dating, Frieda and Rohan parted up.

In Fact, She’s Single.

Both Frieda Pinto and Cory Tran, who both work in photography and virtual reality, plan to get married at the Honda Center in California in 2020. In 2019, Cory Train made a proposal. The couple’s second child, a boy they called Rumi Ray, was born in November 2021.

Frieda Pinto Has How Much Money?

Last year, Frieda Pinto’s fortune was estimated at $16 million. Since she was raised in a middle-class Indian household, Frieda Pinto’s principal source of income has been acting.

Is Frieda Pinto’s Height Adequate?

At 5 feet 5 inches, Frieda Pinto stands at 115 pounds. She has brown hazel eyes and black hair.

If This Is The Case, Where Can I Find Her Posts?

In addition to Instagram and Twitter, you can keep up with Frieda Pinto. Her Instagram and Twitter followings total more than 400 thousand and 55,200, respectively.