Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass Leaks, Release Date, Rewards, And More
Garena Free Fire, also popularly known as Free Fire, is one of the most downloaded and popular battle royale games. Garena developed and published the game. It was released for Android and IOS on August 23, 2017. It is the most downloaded game of 2019. The game has 80 million daily active users by 2020. As of 2019, it has grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The engine used in the game was Unity. The graphically enhanced version of Free Fire was released worldwide on September 28th, 2021 under the title Free Fire Max.
Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass Leaks
Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular and downloaded games. It has a huge buzz and fan base. The game was recently banned in India. The Free Fire players go crazy with every new update of the game. This time it’s the Season 49 Elite Pass leaks. The Elite Pass is the monthly pass that can be purchased by the players using the in-game currency known as Diamonds. The Elite Pass rewards players with exclusive items, weapon skins, and other interesting rewards. So there will always be anticipation among Free Fire fans regarding the Elite Pass leaks. The Season 49 Elite Pass leaks are out and surfing the web.
Free Fire season 49 release date
As I said, the leaks for the Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass have already appeared on the internet. Many players want to know the release date, rewards and more about the Season 49 Elite Pass. The exact date of the Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass is unknown but it is said to be released for June 2022. Scroll down the article for the Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass rewards.
Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass Rewards
Some of the main rewards are as follows;
-
Monster Truck: Skull Opera at 0 badges
-
Theater of Death avatar at 5 badges
-
SPAS12 – Neon Opera at 10 Badges
-
Cyberblade Dan (above) at 15 badges
-
Pink facade banner at 30 badges
-
Cyberblade Sheng (above) and Pink Façade Avatar at 40 badges
-
Cybersword Neon Bundle with 50 Badges
-
Kingfisher – Neon Opera at 80 badges
-
Neon Opera Skyboard and Prismatic Song T-Shirt at 100 Badges
-
Gold facade banner at 115 badges
-
Robotic Opera Loot Box at 125 Badges
-
Gold facade avatar at 135 badges
-
Pink facade avatar at 150 badges
-
Skull Opera backpack at 195 badges
-
Robotic Opera Parachute at 200 Badges
-
Cybersword Ember Bundle with 225 badges
Free Fire Season 47 Elite Pass Leaks
As Season 46 ends today, the Season 47 Elite Pass is scheduled to run from tomorrow, April 1, 2022. Some of the important rewards of the Season 47 Elite Pass are;
-
0 Badges on: Jeep – Sky Legend
-
10 on Badge: Azure Mythos Avatar
-
15 Badges on: Faraway Fog Jacket
-
30 on Badge: Azure Myth Banner
-
40 on Badge: Ink of the Avatar Past
-
80 Badges: M60 – Porcelain Rush
-
100 badges on: Bamboo Scroll
-
115 on the badge: Ink of the Past Banner
-
125 on badge: P90 – Porcelain Rush
-
150+ Badges: Scenic Pond Loot Box
-
195 on the badge: Lotus Throne Backpack
Free fire esports
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games and is played by over 80 million active users every day. In 2019, Free Fire introduced an esports championship tournament called the Free Fire World Series. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the FFWS has been replaced by the Free Fire Continental Series. In 2021, they ran the FFWS again in Singapore with a $2 million prize pool.
