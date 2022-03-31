Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass Leaks, Release Date, Rewards, And More

Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass Leaks

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular and downloaded games. It has a huge buzz and fan base. The game was recently banned in India. The Free Fire players go crazy with every new update of the game. This time it’s the Season 49 Elite Pass leaks. The Elite Pass is the monthly pass that can be purchased by the players using the in-game currency known as Diamonds. The Elite Pass rewards players with exclusive items, weapon skins, and other interesting rewards. So there will always be anticipation among Free Fire fans regarding the Elite Pass leaks. The Season 49 Elite Pass leaks are out and surfing the web.

As I said, the leaks for the Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass have already appeared on the internet. Many players want to know the release date, rewards and more about the Season 49 Elite Pass. The exact date of the Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass is unknown but it is said to be released for June 2022. Scroll down the article for the Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass rewards.

Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass Rewards

Some of the main rewards are as follows;

Monster Truck: Skull Opera at 0 badges

Theater of Death avatar at 5 badges

SPAS12 – Neon Opera at 10 Badges

Cyberblade Dan (above) at 15 badges

Pink facade banner at 30 badges

Cyberblade Sheng (above) and Pink Façade Avatar at 40 badges

Cybersword Neon Bundle with 50 Badges

Kingfisher – Neon Opera at 80 badges

Neon Opera Skyboard and Prismatic Song T-Shirt at 100 Badges

Gold facade banner at 115 badges

Robotic Opera Loot Box at 125 Badges

Gold facade avatar at 135 badges

Pink facade avatar at 150 badges

Skull Opera backpack at 195 badges

Robotic Opera Parachute at 200 Badges

Cybersword Ember Bundle with 225 badges

Free Fire Season 47 Elite Pass Leaks

As Season 46 ends today, the Season 47 Elite Pass is scheduled to run from tomorrow, April 1, 2022. Some of the important rewards of the Season 47 Elite Pass are;

0 Badges on: Jeep – Sky Legend

10 on Badge: Azure Mythos Avatar

15 Badges on: Faraway Fog Jacket

30 on Badge: Azure Myth Banner

40 on Badge: Ink of the Avatar Past

80 Badges: M60 – Porcelain Rush

100 badges on: Bamboo Scroll

115 on the badge: Ink of the Past Banner

125 on badge: P90 – Porcelain Rush

150+ Badges: Scenic Pond Loot Box

195 on the badge: Lotus Throne Backpack

Free fire esports

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular games and is played by over 80 million active users every day. In 2019, Free Fire introduced an esports championship tournament called the Free Fire World Series. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the FFWS has been replaced by the Free Fire Continental Series. In 2021, they ran the FFWS again in Singapore with a $2 million prize pool.