Former Chicago Med Star Colin Donnell Is Heading Down Under For New Peacock Series Irreverent

As Colin Donnell’s character says in the trailer for his new series Irreverent, he goes to “the other side of the planet.” Donnell filmed the Peacock show, which premieres Nov. 30, on location in “Yugambeh language land,” he wrote on Instagram.

The dramedy is set in the small town of Clump, Queensland, Australia, according to Deadline, and stars Donnell as Paulo, a go-between hiding from the mob after a negotiation goes horribly wrong. At the airport, Paulo meets Mackenzie Boyd (PJ Byrne), do-gooder and Clump’s new reverend, who is disillusioned after his wife suddenly dumps him. Paulo gets involved in Mackenzie’s existential crisis and Mackenzie runs off with Paulo’s money, so Paulo takes Mackenzie’s place as the new priest of the small, odd parish. (If this story sounds familiar, there was a short-lived TVLand series called “Impastor” in 2015-16 with a similar premise.)

“He’s surrounded by this incredibly bizarre group of townspeople who are desperate for someone to lead the way and move the city forward,” Donnell told TV Insider. Among these townsfolk is Piper (Kylie Bracknell), a police officer and potential love interest who suspects “Mack” isn’t who he says he is; Piper’s boyfriend Aidan (Jason Wilder), her childhood best friend Amy (Briallen Clarke), and teenage girl Daisy (Tegan Stimson), who becomes Mack’s closest confidante. Of course, the townsfolk help Mack just as much as he helps them. “‘Irreverent’ is ultimately a story about the power and importance of community,” said creator Paddy Macrae. “We hope people feel the love and faith that went into making the show.”