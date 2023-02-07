Forget His Small Beginnings – After Quantumania, Ant-Man Could Tower Over The MCU

We don’t mean disrespect when we say that Scott Lang’s storyline was pretty trivial up until Avengers: Endgame. His standalone adventures were mostly just warm-up acts for the main event, with the first film leading up to Captain America: Civil War (aka Avengers 2.5), while Ant-Man and the Wasp mostly only saw him in cast the spell on Quantum Zone so he could save the day in Avengers: Endgame.

However, in November 2022, director Peyton Reed assured Entertainment Weekly that Scott’s next adventure will be more than a “palate cleanser.” What we’ve seen of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania so far clearly supports that statement. Not only will the film plunge Scott, Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and the rest of the Ant family into a monumental adventure, it will also better introduce the next great threat to the Marvel family in general – Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). A far cry from the D-Tier goons Ant-Man faced in previous films, this guy will soon threaten every human in the multiverse. He’s the kind of Dorn you’d expect to be in the side of Stephen Strange or the late Tony Stark, not a former Baskin-Robbins employee.

With that in mind, why would Scott Lang – of all heroes – be first on Kang’s hit list? After all, an ant has nothing to do with a boot, especially one as sturdy as this one. Unless maybe that’s the point.