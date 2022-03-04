For Coldplay’s Martin Birthday 2022, What Will Dakota Johnson Do? Enjoy A Snippet Of Their Love Story’s Fairytale Happiness!

Do you want to be a part of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s love storey?

Five years ago, the pair who has been living in private and offline began dating. On March 2, 2022, they celebrated Martin’s birthday.

What Will Dakota Johnson Do? Enjoy A Snippet Of Their Love Story’s Fairytale Happiness!

While enjoying their private lives, they also reveal glimpses of their romance to the public by posing together at restaurants and events.

“We’ve known one other for a long time. We also occasionally go out, but because we both work so hard, it’s good to be able to relax in the privacy and comfort of our own home.

Elle UK spoke with Fifty Shades of Grey star Anastasia Steele in December and she said that the majority of her parties are held at home.

Their birthdays are being celebrated simultaneously, and several sources say they’ve been doing sweet things for each other. While attending the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Chris Martin made a surprise appearance with Dakota Johnson in an online interview with the actress.

For the promotion of their film Cha Cha Real Smooth, Dakota Johnson joined Cooper Raiff and Vanesa Burghardt on a conference call. The camera wouldn’t open.

That’s why she needed Martin’s assistance when she was having trouble solving the problem. Camera activated and both of them appeared on screen simultaneously.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s love storey is like something out of a fairy tale:

2017 saw the start of the rumours.

There have been frequent sightings of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson together, which led to speculation about their relationship in 2017.

The year 2018 has been officially confirmed as the year of dating

Both Stella McCartney’s women’s and men’s fall/winter 2018 collections were unveiled at SIR Studios with the couple holding hands.

Afterwards, they both appeared sporting similar tattoos, confirming that they were in a relationship.

Asked about her relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin in numerous interviews, she replied, “I’m not going to talk about it. I’m not going to talk about it.” “However, I am really content.”

The Couple Made a Public Appearance in 2019

When she turned 30 in 2019, a star-studded birthday bash was held in her honour. After that, they all went to the after-party to enjoy their time on Saturday Night Live.

They attended a slew of events together and had a good time in their personal lives as well.

Until 2020, Dakota directed Coldplay’s song video, which was released in the summer of 2020.

Dakota Johnson directed Martin’s “Cry, Cry, Cry” music video, which garnered over 8.8 million views on YouTube and other accolades..

It’s a love storey in which two people embrace each other tight and confront life’s challenges together.

Cold Play’s My Universe to Dakota in 2021

For his current track, “My Universe,” a duet with the popular Korean group BTS, Martin gave an emotional speech in 2021 on the occasion of the release.

Martin informed the crowd, “This is about my universe, and she’s here,” as he gestured to Dakota from the platform. Celebrities are eager to send these special messages on social media, and the trend is gaining traction.

The year 2022 will see you living at home with your relatives.

The couple celebrated New Year’s Eve with Chris’s son Moses and daughter Apple while on a romantic vacation in Mexico.

Dakota decided to throw a birthday party for Martin and not tell him until after the fact. He turned 45 on a private occasion with his family and friends.