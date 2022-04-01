FNAF Security Breach Update 1.06 Patch Notes, Everything You Need To Know About FNAF Security Breach Update

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) is a video game franchise developed by Scott Cawthon in the United States. It all started in 2014 with the release of the video game of the same name, which has since gained popularity around the world. The main video game series focuses on the world of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a family-owned pizza shop, and consists of eight survival horror adventures. In most games, the player takes on the role of a night worker who must defend himself against dangerous animatronic characters through the use of surveillance cameras, lights, doors, and air vents, among other things.

We have a small update for you on the latest patch for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. We’ve added Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese to our language support to coincide with the release of our physical CDs. Physical Discs for PS4 and PS5 will be available in both the US and Korea on April 1st!

This is (A Thousand Nights at Freddy’s) FNAF Security Breach Update 1.06 (PS5 Version 1.006) for all modern and next-gen systems and it includes game upgrades and bug fixes! In March, read the entire patch notes as well as the update notes.

At the time of writing, Steel Wool had not released the full patch notes for this latest version. However, some users have reported concerns about the current patch, which you can read about in the section below.

A patch and cold bug has caused the software to malfunction.

When Jumpscare is activated, a blank screen will appear.

The map for Fnaf 6 does not load properly.

When the entire note has been printed, please keep this page updated. In the meantime, take a look at the latest PS4 and PS5 fixes.

Bug Fixes – PS4

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing Princess Quest 1, 2, and 3.

On PS4, memory usage has been drastically reduced to avoid out-of-memory (OOM) issues.

On PS4, Freddy’s texture resolution has been increased, as well as dynamic lighting.

Improved the resolution of the PS4’s ambient light signal.

The ending sequences of “Fire Trap” and “Gregory in the Alley” now play correctly due to a bug fix.

Improved texture resolution of sprite motion and character models.

Tweaked textures that were not visible in Roxy’s boss fight.

The visible cursor has been removed from menus.

After restarting the application on the console, the remapped controls were not applied.

Bug fixes – PS5

Fixed an issue where returning at 4am to end the reward counter would prevent the player from contacting Freddy.

There was an issue when playing Monty’s Minigolf where spamming the button would cause the screen to go black.

Removed “Force restart” UI when restoring default video settings.

Princess Quest 3 now has a faster conveyor belt.

Fixed losing balloon world tiles.

Removed the Fazwatch interface when playing Monty’s Mini Golf.

Fixed gamepad interface with main menu and options menu.

Vulnerability in Five Nights at Freddy’s FNAF Vulnerability Update 1.06 is now available for download on PS4, PS5 and PC. The current version includes several bug fixes, gameplay adjustments, and more, according to the official FNAF SB patch notes. Apart from that, FNAF Security Breach Patch 1.06 comes with a large list of bug patches.

Previously, a major update delivered a new console loading screen, along with a host of other changes. Unfortunately, many players still face difficulties when playing the game.

FNAF: Security Breach is the latest installment in the family-friendly horror games that have delighted millions of players around the world. Play as Gregory, a young child locked in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex for the night. Gregory must survive the almost relentless quest to find a reinvented Five Nights at Freddy personality – as well as new, terrifying threats – with the help of Freddy Fazbear himself. The hunter and the pursued are two sides of the same coin. Once the Night Protocols are activated, Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex’s animatronics will track any intruders.

