Fist of the North Star is coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Direct in 2023

Get in shape with a classic! Photo credit: Imagineer

On September 14, 2022, Nintendo of America announced on Twitter that Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star would be coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Direct in March 2023. The game was announced during the Nintendo Direct broadcast on YouTube on September 13th.

This game is perfect if you want to get in shape and beat up some bad guys without risking your life. However, the ESRB rating has yet to be determined.

The trailer itself doesn’t show much, but it should at least be aimed at teenagers, especially if you’re familiar with manga and anime.

What is Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star?

Believe it or not, this is a crossover game, but the list is unknown. Kenshiro and Jagi are the only named characters we have.

The game has 1-2 players and is only playable in TV and Tabletop mode. According to the official synopsis on nintendo.com, Kenshiro is one of the available trainers, but only after the player has warmed up.

You can take on rivals and participate in boss battles in a new battle mode! If you’ve played Fitness Boxing, you’ll be happy to know that very little has changed in Fist of the North Star.

The goal of the game is to get you off the couch and get in shape every day. You can even consider it as a dance game as the genres are action, music, sports and workout.

Even the trailer takes it lightly, changing the classic “You’re already dead” line to “You’re fit already?!”.

Why does this collaboration make sense?

Many gamers are also anime and manga fans while Fist of the North Star is one of the most influential shounen series to date.

In 2018, Fist of the North Star was one of the highest-grossing media franchises and one of the best-selling manga series in history. Berserker creator Kentaro Miura and Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura stated that Fist of the North Star inspired them to become mangaka.

Video games are no exception as Double Dragon was inspired by them. Finally, the Fatal Move is said to have its origins in Fist of the North Star.

You’re welcome, Mortal Kombat. Now make Kenshiro a playable character in your games! We need more memes!