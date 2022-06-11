First Trailer OUT! Release Date & Everything To Know

advertisement

There is a wonderful update for the fans who have been waiting to see the Wataten movie on the screens. This week brought one of the most anticipated pieces of information about the film. Not only the poster, but also the trailer of the film has been released into the public domain. Added to this is the green flag for the film’s final release date. So when will the play come to life? Here you can find out everything about the latest project.

Wataten An Angel Flew Down to Me is an original TV that has received a lot of attention for its quirky portrayal of cute characters. In 2016, the manga adaptation of the same was published in Comic Yuri Hime magazine. Now the film could be the biggest project of the franchise. Here are the details you were looking for.

Wataten film: first trailer out!

The news comes from the official Twitter pages and the official website of the Wataten anime. Along with the cast details of the upcoming movie, the movie’s first trailer was also attached. A poster was also published in the public domain. So the movie’s trailer shows the same whimsical relationships of the protagonist with the angelic children. You can watch the latest trailer here:

What is the movie about?

Although the film’s official synopsis has yet to be released by the creators, it is certain that the film will cover the same plot as the anime. So the whole story begins with the introduction of Miyako, an introverted young girl. What’s special about her is the part that she’s been an otaku his entire life. But everything in her story is turned upside down when she meets a new student in her class.

These were a couple of angelic Grande students younger than her. Everything is going well until she meets up with Hana-chan, one of her little sister’s best friends. Wataten Movie will focus on the cute back and forth between these souls. For fans, there’s a ride ahead where deciding who their favorite character is will be the hardest.

Wataten Movie Release Date

Fans would no longer have to wait for the film to hit screens. However, the unfortunate part is the fact that the film will only premiere in the Japanese territories. The final release date of the film is October 14th, 2022. Other than that, we will definitely update this section once the western release date is announced. So keep an eye on this corner for the latest anime updates.