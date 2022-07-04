First Trailer Confirms 2023 Release

advertisement

The slate of summer 2022 is proving to be a wonderful time for fans. Along with all the fall announcements happening this season, Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has also been announced by the creators. Fans of the anime have been waiting to get their first look at the next season. The latest announcement brought to the stage the first trailer of the season. So here’s everything you need to know about the latest outing.

The second season (also planned as a third season) will explore two arcs in a split-cour series. These include the Manga’s Turning Point 4 arc and Asura Kingdom arc. Read on for more details about the plot.

Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2: Trailer RELEASED!

Mushoku Tensei’s official website and social media accounts released the first trailer of Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2. The 2-minute trailer video shows Rudeus wandering through a snowy land following the events of Eris The Goblin Slayer. The trailer then cuts to various action sequences expected to take place in the Turning Point 4 arc of the storyline. You can watch the first trailer right here:

What will happen in Season 2?

The first season of Mushoku Tensei was also a split cour episode. Likewise, Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 will also be a split-court outing. This means that this season will cover an additional arc than expected. Therefore, the teleport maze arc will be the main story of the second part. This story is followed by the highly anticipated Asura Kingdom Arc. In this storyline, the action takes place in the kingdom of the same name, which is extremely powerful in the central continent.

This continent, which is among the richest and wealthiest areas in the world, eventually becomes Rudeus’ next journey. However, before you jump straight to that plot, the season will cover the entire arc of Turning Point 4. The past lives of Lucy and Lara will pick up on Rudeus’ adventures.

Rudeus’ journey to reunite his family continues. ❄️ Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is coming to Crunchyroll soon! pic.twitter.com/tIcIHVvtoC — Crunchyroll @ Anime Expo (@Crunchyroll) July 3, 2022

Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Release Date

The anime’s final release date is yet to be confirmed by the creators. What was surprising, however, was the fact that the creators have closed the release years of Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 2. So the sequel will hit screens in 2023. As of now, fans are speculating about a summer release of the second season. We will update this section with any relevant information. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.