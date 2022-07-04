First Looks Hints What To Expect Next! Release Date

advertisement

Ever since the popular 2002 anime reboot was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting Tokyo Mew Mew New Episode 1. But you don’t have to wait too long because the wait is finally over. The studio recently released the first official trailer and key art for Tokyo Mew Mew New. Also, the release date is already set. Let’s see what will happen next.

Sentai Filmworks has acquired the rights to Tokyo Mew Mew New for English releases. It is produced by Yumeta Company and Graphinica Studios. Directed by Takahiro Natori and described as a team of heroines with special powers fighting evil.

Tokyo Mew Mew New Episode 1: Trailer out!

Yumeta Company and Graphinica Studios revealed the first trailer for Tokyo Mew Mew New in February 2022. The trailer explores a new world where some girls have superpowers to deal with impending dangers. Fans are excited to learn more. The trailer also increased fans’ excitement. Especially Smewthie’s song “Cat!! Shite Super Girls” hyped the clip.

Tokyo Mew Mew New Episode 1: What Happens Next?

Ichigo Momomiya has a date with Masaya Aoyama, her crush. But then comes the earthquake. She dreams that an Irimote cat is entering her. But Ichigo later learned that it was true and not a dream. After this incident, she behaves differently. She started acting like a cat. But was unaware of the impending danger. Soon a monster attacks her. But a mysterious man joins his fight and defeats him. He also saved Ichigo’s life.

He later gives Ichigo a pendant. It helps her transform into Mew Ichigo. It helps her defeat the monster. But the man didn’t reveal anything and refused to explain. Shortly thereafter, another person enters. He introduces himself as Keiichiro Akasaka and the other man as Ryou Shirogane. She later finds out about her transformation. She also learns that she needs to team up with other Mew Mew girls. So they can avoid the intrusion of aliens. But they have to hide their problems from their family and friends.

Recently, the trailer dropped the cast details of the first run. Mirai Hinata will join as Minto Aizawa and Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara. Rian Toda as Bu-Ling Huang, Yuki Tenma as Ichigo Momomiya, and Ryoko Juni as Retasu Midorikawa will also be there. Daiki Yamashita as Tart joins Nobuhiko Okamoto as Quiche and Kaori Ishihara as Masha. Also starring are Yuichi Nakamura as Ryou Shirogane, Yuichiro Umehara as Pie, and Yuma Uchida as Masaya Aoyama. Aina Suzuki as Miwa Honjo joins Yusuke Shirai as Keiichiro Akasaka. Akira Ishida will also join as Seiji Aizawa and Iori Saeki as Moe Yanagida.

Do not miss: Top 21 Best Kawaii Anime of All Time | The Anime Daily Newspaper

Tokyo Mew Mew New Episode 1 will air on July 6, 2022. She will explore a world where scientists are working on the Mew Project. They use the DNA of endangered species to create heroines. Fans can stream it on HIDIVE. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.