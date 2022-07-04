First Look Is Out! Know Release Date

advertisement

Ever since the studio announced My Stepmom Is My Ex, fans have been eager to learn more about the My Stepmom Is My Ex episode. In addition, the short trailer hints at a world full of secrets and lies. It is indeed increasing the excitement of the fans and now let’s see what will happen next.

It is inspired by Kyosuke Kamishiro’s light novel series and focuses on high school students. A terrible relationship takes a tragic turn when your ex visits your school. However, things get weirder when they start living together as step-siblings. Read on to find out more.

My stepmother’s daughter is my ex Episode 1: Trailer is here!

A few weeks ago, the studio released the first official trailer of the long-awaited anime episode My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Episode 1. The short clip focuses on the conversation between Yume Irodo and Mizuto Irido. They talk about their twisted relationship and how things have changed so far. Now they have to work on their relationship while trying to avoid any other contact with each other.

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex Episode 1: What Will Happen Next?

A terrible middle school relationship caused a mess between two people. Mizuto and Yume, who were in a relationship and are now exes, reunite. But this time as step-siblings. He wanted to avoid seeing her, but things turned into a living nightmare. Now he has to see her daily in his home, class and school. There is no way to escape from this nightmare. She also claimed that she was the elder.

But Mizuto didn’t want to lose to her. They struggle to meet the older ones in their family after their parents tie the knot. Mizuto used to love Yume very much, but now he finally got to know her true colors and realized that they were never meant to be together. But this is the time when they start their budding relationship as step-siblings and things change in their lives. Her parents were amazed when they started supporting each other instead of fighting.

My Stepmom’s Daughter Is My Ex is published by Project No. 9 produced while Shinsuke Yanagi directed. The first episode will air on Crunchyroll on July 6, 2022. She will finally uncover the fate of Yume and Mizuto. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.