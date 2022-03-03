Olivia Rodrigo turned into the principal female craftsman and the most youthful craftsman to put her 2 tunes in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry(IFPI).

Rodrigo’s 2 tune debuts named “Great 4 U ” and “Driver’s License” scored in the IFPI’s rundown of smash hit singles of the year.

First Female And Youngest Artist Oliver Rodrigo To Place 2 Songs In IFPI’s Top 10!!

IFPI, the association that addresses the music business worldwide has reported their Global Digital Award which is given for the smash hit single in all advanced configurations including promotion upheld stages, paid membership streaming, and single-track downloads.

Alongside Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Justin Beiber, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and The Kid LAROI is likewise a piece of the best 10 Global Digital Singles of 2021.

Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” is in fifth spot with 1.73bn and her “Great 4u” is in the seventh situation with 1.61bn worldwide membership streams.

She has additionally acquired a modest bunch of designations in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for “Harsh” and Song of the Year for ”Driver’s License”.

Olivia Rodrigo has been commending her numerous accomplishments after the arrival of her most popular melody, Sour.

As of late, this 18-year-old vocalist and entertainer were chosen as the “Lady of the Year” by Billboard. The little star has been astonishing the music business since the arrival of her most celebrated melody, “Driver’s License” in 2021.

Her presentation studio collection, Sour, which was remarked as “the best transitioning collection since early Taylor Swift or Lorde ” by Charlie Gunn of “The Forty Five”, was delivered on May 21, 2021.

This collection likewise broke the record of the most-streamed collection in seven days on Spotify, by a female craftsman.

It had in excess of 385 million worldwide streams during that week. The collection contains 11 collections including Deja Vu, Good 4 U, Traitor, Brutal, and then some.

These 11 collections arrived at the best 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100 and this accomplishment makes Rodrigo the primary female craftsman who set more tunes in the main 30.