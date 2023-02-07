Finn Wolfhard Says He Suffered From Anxiety And Panic Attacks While Filming Stranger Things

In his interview with GQ, Finn Wolfhard said he suffered from anxiety and panic attacks around the age of 15 or 16, which was around the same time he was filming Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things. Wolfhard told the magazine that inside he was feeling things that were difficult to explain at the time that he recognizes now.

“Didn’t talk about anything,” Wolfhard said. “I was just having this crazy hurricane career so there wasn’t time, or at least we didn’t feel like it [there was] back then,” he explained. “Everyone was like, ‘Look at him, he’s fine. He’s having the best time. But in reality I probably evolved too and things were happening in my brain and fears were forming and things I didn’t know I had to bury because I needed to feel at work.” Wolfhard admitted that he still scared and having panic attacks.

Wolfhard also suffered a panic attack on the set of “When You Finish Saving The World”. He recalled the time when he was a child actor trying to deal with similar situations. “When things feel really overwhelming and big, it can feel even bigger for child actors who just feel like it can all be over in an instant,” Wolfhard said.

Jesse Eisenberg reportedly told him after the attack that he suffered a similar episode while filming Adventureland in 2009, telling him that it’s a natural thing for young actors to do. “You’re doing a job that’s very emotionally exposed and very horrible in public,” Eisenberg recalled telling Wolfhard. “I’d be surprised if you didn’t,” he said.