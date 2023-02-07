Finn Wolfhard Hopes To Get More Screen Time With Gaten Matarazzo In Stranger Things Season 5

On an episode of Actually Me (via GQ’s YouTube channel), a fan asked Finn Wolfhard which character he would like to interact with more in Season 5. Wolfhard didn’t hesitate to say he wanted to spend more screen time with Gaten Matarazzo Dustin.

“I really miss doing scenes with Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin. For example, we had a lot of scenes together in the first season,” Wolfhard replied. As two core members of the group of friends, Mike and Dustin spend a lot of time together, especially in the earlier seasons of the show. They are close friends, play Dungeons & Dragons together, and take care to keep their friendship group tight. Most importantly, they are the heart and brain of the group.

“He’s like an old character actor,” Wolfhard continues. “He’s like Alan Alda or something. I feel like he’s 60 years old since he was about 12, so he’s always very fun and fun to play with and I love him. So, I’d love to do more scenes with him next season.”

Considering Season 5 will be the last, the show will most likely try to focus on the original characters and not spread the cast like it did last season (per IndieWire). That would mean that fans would get a chance to see Mike and Dustin sharing screen time again. Fans got a taste of the band getting back together at the end of Stranger Things 4, though it came with the devastating news of Max’s potentially permanent coma.