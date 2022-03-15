FINALLY!! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shared A Newborn Baby’s First Photo On Instagram.

Isabella James Statham has arrived! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a picture of her and Jason Statham’s one-month-old baby on Instagram. In a set of ten images, she included a picture of her brand-new baby. Two of the ten shots include the newborn.

Isabella is wearing yellow knit sweatpants and a white long-sleeve top in the first photograph. Rosie’s hand can be seen on the baby’s stomach in this picture. When Rosie is holding her kid, her finger can be seen protruding from the baby’s lap in the second photo.

In addition to the mirror photo, Rosie included a slew of other images in this article. She also showcased some of the necessities of motherhood, such as diapers, baby lotion, baby gowns, and even baby wipes. Rosie Huntington, 34, proudly displayed a baby gift from the Beckhams.

In a box marked “Bonpoint, PARIS,” the gift includes a card and the name “Bonpoint.” “Dear Rosie and Jason,” read the card. It is with great joy that we announce Isabella James to the world! As a family, we are overjoyed for you.

” Several names are included under these wishes: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham. The card comes with a yellow and white baby costume, a white flowery top, a sweater, and yellow satin trousers.

Other images in the post include a picture of many frames, a picture of her shoes, and more. When Isabella arrived in the world, “the world became a better place.” We can’t wait to get to know you! Sincerely, Natalie and Mark xx. With love, Isabella’s birth has been eagerly anticipated by Rosie and Jason, their loved ones, and friends.

Rosie and Jason’s second child, Isabella, was born on February 2, 2022, to their family. Isabella’s birth was formally revealed six days after she was born via a snapshot of her hand peeking out of a bassinet.

It’s widely reported that Rosie Huntington’s 4-year-old son, Jack, is ecstatic about his younger sister’s new arrival. When Rosie and Jason had their first child, it was in 2017. Her second pregnancy with Jason is due in 2021, and she will make the announcement then.

On the 23rd of January, she shared a snapshot of herself taking a few selfies in front of a mirror to show off her growing baby belly.

Celebrities are now expressing their support for Rosie and Jackson in the comments section of the post. “Congratulations luv” from Sir John and Pernille Teisbaek were the first to congratulate Pernille Teisbaek. In her YouTube video,

“Be easy on yourself.,” Rosie encouraged Hailey Beiber to take it easy on herself. No matter if you’re a working or stay-at-home mom, it’s a full-on juggling act. A lot is expected of you. Now that she’s given birth to a baby angel, she appears to be the happiest person in the planet!