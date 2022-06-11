Finally Green-Lit! Release Date & Everything To Know

advertisement

The much-anticipated officials of Obey Me Season 2 have shared details of the release in the lap of fans. Recently, the official social media handle dropped a key image alongside the details. The story of the seven evil brothers comes back to amuse fans with its amazing quirks. The production took its time to release the second season. But it will soon pay off when the anime’s second season is released. The anime series is an adaptation of the video game. The game was the creation of the NTT Solmare. But before we get into the details, here’s a little introduction to the past season of the anime series!

The first season of the anime began on July 16, 2021 and lasted until December 24, 2021. Crunchyroll acquired the digital rights for the first season of the anime. If you haven’t seen the first season, you can watch the whole first season there. Let’s get into the details of the creators’ announcement!

Obey Me Season 2: Release Details Announced

The official Twitter account for Obey Me Season 2 revealed the anime lead on June 10th. The Twitter post revealed the anime’s release details. At the same time, the creators also released key art for the second season. The key art has the seven devil brothers. Everyone is very happy and hugging. The background is completely normal.

However, in the middle of the key graphic is a logo of the second season of the anime. In addition, the details of the post appreciated the fans’ patience for the second season. It also provided a blue-ray link to the anime’s first season. However, more details about the upcoming anime are waiting to be released.

Summary of the anime!

The story of the anime takes place in the Royal Academy of Diavolo. Leviathan, Lucifer and the other five devil brothers train at this academy. Your training aims to become the king of the demon kingdom. However, their mischief never ends. They interfere with their quirks again and again in the human world. The story is about their journey from amateur to satiated. Will they complete their journey together, or will someone leave them in the middle?

In addition, the biggest question that pops up in the minds of fans is the name of the brother who will become the Devil King. All seven brothers strive to reach this goal one day.

Obey Me Season 2 Release Details

The official Twitter account only published the release month in the name of information. Fans will be able to witness Obey Me season 2 in July 2022. However, release details are yet to be announced. That’s it for today! Keep supporting The Anime Daily so we can bring you more interesting stuff!!