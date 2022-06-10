Filmmaker Chris Notarile Notes Alarming Similarities Between His Work And Prey

“Warrior: Predator” has been in the works for a while; Notarile explained how the original idea came to him in 2015. As he described, the idea came courtesy of his fans. “I’m very interactive with my fan base and occasionally I’ve conducted polls on my social media pages asking for suggestions on what fan film I should make next. Fan films are a great way to get new viewers and subscribers. Well, great business cards if you’re trying to establish yourself as a filmmaker. Sometime in late 2015 someone suggested I do a Predator fan film, but at the time the idea just seemed too impossible to pull off.”

That’s when he got the idea to simplify things and not have a dialogue. He also made it easier by casting a Predator cosplayer who already had a costume on hand. According to the film’s YouTube description, all he had to do was make a Predator costume from scratch. He continued, “We shot the whole thing in Bronson Canyon, Hollywood, in one day in early December 2019 and I released the finished short film later that month on my channel, Christmas Eve.” Since then, the fan film has garnered over 125,000 views on YouTube .