Fans Of Snowpiercer Got Some Heartbreaking News

That’s right, “Snowpiercer” fans. Unfortunately, according to an announcement by TNT on June 17, Season 4 will be the very last. In a statement reported by Deadline, the network said, “We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful multi-year run on TNT… It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre and will forever remain in.” the hearts and minds of the fans.”

After the news broke, fans took to social media to express how upset they were and let them know the show doesn’t feel ready to wrap up just yet. Twitter user @daryl_millar wrote: “Feels like ideally it ran a little longer. It is a rich universe.” In the meantime, @JordonLee proclaimed, “Netflix better get #Snowpiercer for a 5th season. The show has way too much potential to end with Season 4.”

According to Deadline’s coverage of the series’ cancellation, the move comes as part of a broader decline in originally scripted programming at TNT and its sister networks. With that in mind, and given fans’ sense that the show’s story still has room to grow, a pickup from another network or streaming service might not be entirely out of the question. For now, though, it looks like Season 4 of Snowpiercer will be the show’s final stop.