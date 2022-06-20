Fans Noticed An Intriguing Connection Between Ms. Marvel And Doctor Strange

Actor Mohan Kapur stars in “Ms. Marvel” Yusuf Khan, the father of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). But as a fan post on Reddit points out, this isn’t the actor’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Kapur is the official Hindi-language voice of Doctor Strange (via The Sarah O’Connell Show). In fact, Indian fans of the MCU are so used to Kapur that they immediately noticed when another actor was brought in to voice the character in a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer because Kapur was abroad on another film worked and therefore not available.

Kapur claims his casting in “Ms. Marvel” had nothing to do with his previous work with the studio, but we have to wonder if it influenced the decision to have a different actor voice Doctor Strange in Hindi language dubs of MCU projects. Kapur announced on Instagram that he will not be the actor to voice the former Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Interestingly, a similar situation exists with “Hawkeye,” which features Piotr Adamczyk, the Polish-language voice of Ant-Man.