Fans Have Nothing But Praise For This Major Detail In The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Occasionally, “Bob’s Burgers” includes a musical number, so it should perhaps come as no surprise to hear that “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is a full-fledged musical extravaganza. Numerous musical numbers intersect with the plot, including the instantly catchy “Sunny Side of Summer”.

Redditor u/AttackedLlama92 started off by posting, “Okay, this is just a credit but seriously…Sunny Side of Summer is stuck in my head.” Many fans agreed, including u/thatsMRjames: “I have to agree, Sunny Side Up Summer is my new one [favorite Bob’s Burgers] Song… I love that they didn’t overdo it with songs but at the same time I kind of wanted more lol.”

One user with a musical background praised the technical aspects of the songwriting: “I have a degree in music education and I’m a teacher and I’m absolutely blown away by the music in the film.” Show creator Loren Bouchard spoke to Consequence about making sure that the songs are as tight as possible: “I wanted the songs that needed to be made and not a single one that felt irrelevant; the songs shouldn’t be too thick. We didn’t want to do a musical, we wanted to do one bobs musically, that’s a little more economical.”

With this kind of response, don’t be surprised if “Sunny Side of Summer” gets some nominations when awards season kicks off.