Fan Theories About Interstellar That Would Change Everything

The plague in Interstellar is so difficult to escape because it is unlike anything that has ever been seen on Earth before. Maybe that’s because the plague didn’t come from Earth. What if it was actually created by the humans from the future unleashing this biological weapon on a helpless earth?

But wait a minute, aren’t “they” the good guys? To be honest we can’t know. The fifth dimensional beings could be benevolent, or they could have an ulterior motive, but even if “they” only have the best interests of humanity at heart, the Rot could be the only way to save humanity. “Maybe they created the plague as a catalyst to get these stupid people to explore space,” speculates u/zxbc on Reddit. If so, that would be morally questionable on several levels. But to be fair, it gets the desired result.

Of course, it’s possible that “they” unleash the plague on humanity, not because they want to, but out of necessity. Maybe “they” have to create the plague and close the “time warp” because if they don’t, humanity will be stuck on a dying earth and “they” won’t even exist. (This raises a whole host of questions about free will.)

In a later post, u/zxbc risks that the beings of the fifth dimension might actually try to destroy humanity with the plague, but humanity manages to survive against all odds. Then, in an ironic twist, humans develop enough advanced technology to eventually become fifth dimensional beings.