Famous TV Shows That Have No Redeemable Characters

Perhaps one of the earliest examples of television’s fascination with irrevocable characters, “Seinfeld” gave us characters who were intentionally flawed, vain, and insensitive. The show was created by comedians Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld and ran from 1989 to 1998. Jerry Seinfeld plays a semi-fictionalized version of himself as an aspiring stand-up comedian. He acts as a straight man for his eccentric friends, but that doesn’t make him any better than the rest.

George Costanza is Jerry’s best friend and a lying, jealous, desperate, cowardly loser. Some of his schemes include lying about being disabled in order to get a job, drug his boss, and let a serial killer escape from police custody. His cheapness leads to the accidental death of his fiancee, which secretly he is not exactly happy about. His only saving grace is that he isn’t Jerry’s neurotic neighbor, Kramer, who can be careless, impulsive, and callous towards others (and who hits children in his spare time). Elaine Benes, the only woman in the friends group, is also selfish, manipulative, and cruel, traits that often get her in hot water.

Thankfully, all of these qualities create absurd situations that are played for laughs. In fact, the cast seemed funny, charming, and personable enough that many viewers fretted over the show’s finale, which showed they got their comeuppance. The fact that many of the storylines were based on the writers’ real-life experiences probably made them more relatable. For example, the Season 7 episode “The Rye,” in which a loaf of rye causes a conflict between George and his fiancée’s parents, was based on a similar experience of a writer’s high school friend (via news.com.au). However, if you met these characters in real life, their behavior would be appalling.