Family Guy’s Mike Henry Wants To See A Cleveland And Stewie Road Trip Episode

Arif Zahir may have landed the role of Cleveland Brown on Family Guy, but the character’s original voice, Mike Henry, has left fans of the show with stings and so many memories for nearly 20 years. Followers of the FOX series have seen poor Cleveland’s bath time explosively interrupted numerous times by Peter’s (Seth MacFarlane) crazy antics. Also, who can forget when Cleveland coined the coital catchphrase “And boom goes the dynamite” when he stole Carolyn (Kat Foster) from Brian (MacFarlane) in Season 7? However, when Henry was asked which “Family Guy” character he would have liked to have interacted with Cleveland more, it was the Griffins’ twisted and devilish baby that came to mind.

“Cleveland and Stewie, maybe a little road trip,” Henry said in an interview at New York Comic Con 2018. Almost immediately, another Family Guy voice actor, John Viener, took the floor and voted for more of Henry’s To see Consuela and Herbert sharing scenes. “Their voices are too similar,” Henry pointed out during the same discussion. “Honestly, I wouldn’t want that.”

Fanatics of the show know the cleaning lady’s “no-no” voice shouldn’t be confused with the older man’s perverted whistle, but sadly there will never be another opportunity for Stewie and Henry’s Cleveland to team up. It’s true that Henry has retired from the role, but maybe Zahir’s Cleveland will go on an epic road trip with Stewie sooner or later.