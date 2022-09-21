Fall Of Cheon’s Will! Release Date & More!

Lightning Degree Chapter 132 isn’t that hopeful plot wise. The previous chapter ruined the prevailing theories and perceptions on the internet. Also, there were theories that Rin could remember everything from her memories of the past. But nothing happened and Rin caught a false story of Ryuyeon’s song in the arena. It seems that Ryuyeon’s efforts were in vain.

The next chapter could witness the final fall of fighter Cheon. Ryuyron conveyed the message he wanted to convey to Ryuyeon with a song. Now he will focus on the decisive fight with Cheon. He must eliminate Cheon as soon as possible and attend the meeting with Rin. Also, she might not be able to reach him if Ryuyeon loses that chance too. Read the following text for information about the upcoming chapter of the Manhwa!

Lightning Degree Chapter 132: Will Cheon Quit?

The most likely odds in Lightning Degree Chapter 132 are Cheon’s surrender. The fact supporting this statement is that even when Ryuyeon didn’t launch a physical attack, Cheon was unable to fight. Also, things could get bad for Cheon if Ryuyeon decides to give Cheon everything in the upcoming chapter of the manhwa.

The chapters of the manhwa are quite long, so Ryuyeon may also get a chance to meet Rin in the next chapter. He needs to work things out with Rin and tell her the truth. However, right now there is no single way that can bring Rin back to her love Ryuyeon. But there has to be a way to remind Rin of the past life incidents again.

Short Summary!

The 131st chapter of Lightning Degree was introduced with Rin’s past memories. She got lost in the memories of YeonBi listening to Ryuyeon’s song. YeonBi used to sing this song to Rin, but she couldn’t hear the whole song. YeonBi always asked Rin to help her finish the song. However, a part of the original song was still missing.

But then the scene shifted back to the arena where the fight took place. From all these memories, Rin deduced that Ryuyeon could be YeonBi’s disciple. Little did she know, however, that the story was something else. Cheon was frustrated and vomited blood at Ryuyeon’s sound arts. However, Cheon has gotten serious and Ryuyeon needs to finish him off quickly.

Lightning Degree Chapter 132 will be released on September 23, 2022. The manhwa is delayed by ten days from its original schedule. In addition, there was a one-month delay in the previous month. The latest chapters can be read on Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. Keep checking The Anime Daily’s articles for the regular feed!