Ewan McGregor Had To Lie A Lot To Star Wars Fans

Whatever project Ewan McGregor has pushed forward over the years, the actor has almost always been asked about the possibility of returning to the world of Star Wars. It wasn’t until recently – when the franchise was back in full force following the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney – that he was forced to lie about it. For example, in a 2016 interview with Collider, McGregor said he would be interested in a trilogy of films about Obi-Wan. It’s apparent in the exchange that he’s playing things coy, not sure what to say.

This became more apparent in later interviews, where the actor admitted to being asked about a possible project during talks with Disney and Lucasfilm. “It’s exciting because I can finally say I’m doing it. I’ve been pretending ‘Oh I don’t know’ for years because I get asked all the time, every time I do an interview it always comes. “Would you do it again?” and there’s all this speculation, and I just had to lie because the studio and the franchise want to keep it a secret,” he told Conan O’Brien (via Team Coco) in 2019. The actor explained that the awkwardness for him went further because he had to keep saying he might be interested in a new project and felt like he was auditioning publicly for a role he had already played in three films .

We all now know he was just trying to protect the project, so maybe we can forgive this Jedi for his deceit.