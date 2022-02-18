Everything You Need To Learn Everything You Need To Know About Brandon Perea: Bio, Work, Relationships, And More

The well-known actor Brandon Perea is famous for his part in the television series ” The OA

". In that drama about mystery Perea played the character of "Alfonso "French" Sosa" that gained the attention of the nation.

Brandon Perea: Bio, Work, Relationships, And More

Following the show, a lot of people are seeking Brandon Perea’s information. Brandon Perea is also a social media influencer as well as a dancer.

Therefore, the sections below will allow you to look into the biography, professional as well as relationship specifics of Brandon Perea.

Brandon Perea Bio

The popular dancer, model actor, model, and Social media influencer Brandon Perea was born on May 25, 1995 located in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America.

He’s 26 years old. There isn’t much information regarding his education and childhood. But, a lot of evidence suggests that he was attracted to acting since early years.

He attended an elementary school in Chicago himself. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Brandon Perea Career

Brandon Perea is still active in the world of acting and has been doing this for over 9 years. He started his career in the year 2012.

He was just 17 old when he made the first movie of his career “Figure This Out”. His part as Kenton in the web-based film “Dance camp” 2016 was of greater importance to him in keeping his presence as a film actor.

Between 2016 and 2019, that he was given the lead role in the American TV show about a mystery drama, “The OA”.

His character Alfonso “French” Sosa is an iconic character in the series that features supernatural and science fiction fantasy elements.

Then , he was more popular in the film business in a short time. He was also offered the opportunity to appear as a guest for “America Latino TV”.

In 2019, he appeared in two films that helped earned him more attention. He acted as Will on the film “How far” and also as Brendon in the film “Oh I’m sorry”.

His appearance in the TV series “Doom patrol” brought more attention to the actor in his country, and in other nations.

Brandon Perea Relationship

Brandon Perea doesn’t reveal any private matters to the public, and his relationship status remains not known.

According to various reports the actor is living together with his spouse and living his private life with his wife.

Brandon Perea Social Media

Brandon Perea is active on social media, and shares numerous videos and photos on the channels of Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

As a social media influencer Brandon Perea has over 78.6K users in Instagram as well as the channel on Youtube has more than 4.2K subscribers.

He posts his athletic and stunts through the Youtube channel. He is a fan of photoshoots and regularly posts his chic outfits on Instagram. He is very athletic and is known for his chic style.

Brandon Perea Height And Weight

Brandon Perea stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 62 kilograms. He is a fan of exercise and is a regular participant in this program often.

Brandon Perea has a muscular body. The eyes of Brandon Perea are deep brown. his locks are black.

Brandon Perea Nationality

Brandon Perea was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The family he was born to before the family moved to America. In particular, he’s an American.

Brandon Perea Net Worth

Brandon Perea’s networth has been estimated to be around $1 million and he earns his income from dancing, acting and modeling.