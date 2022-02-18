Everything You Need To Know About Anjelika Washington: The Actress Who Played Tall Girl’s Most Favorite Character, Fareeda Marks￼

The Tall Girl’s best friends is one of those friends we all wish we had. Fareeda is Fareeda’s best friend. She is supportive and motivational. Fareeda’s character was just one reason we fell in love with her.

Everything You Need To Know About Anjelika Washington

Anjelika Washington was equally beautiful as she played Fareeda. Anjelika Washington, an American actress, has been in many films, including Tall Girl and Moxie.

Every character she has played has won over the audience. Continue reading to learn more about Anjelika Washington, the talented actress.

Anjelika Washington: Early life

Anjelika Washington was conceived in Bakersfield (California), USA on May 15, 1998. Anjelika’s parents were Terri Lucas Washington and Ulyssess Washington.

She was raised with her two brothers. Charles Washington and Patrick Washington were Washington’s twin brothers. Anjelika Washington is American and comes from a Christian family.

Washington is of African-American descent. Taurus is her zodiac sign. Anjelika Washington was raised in a middle-class household. Her mother worked at the California Department of Corrections.

Charles Washington, her brother, is an athlete by trade. Anjelika Washington graduated from high school and later studied cold reading at Brain Reise Acting Studio.

Washington attended Stan Krish Acting Studios. Washington’s education beyond high school is unknown.

Anjelika Washington: Career

Anjelika Washington made her acting debut in the 2014 short film “Within the Cave”. “Within the Cave” was a movie that was inspired by two worlds.

Washington played the part of Jane in the movie. Washington also appeared in the television series ‘Dating Pains’ that year. Anjelika Washington was first noticed by the public after her appearance on the 2017 TV series. Anjelika was featured in Fifteen and Refraction episodes.

Washington later appeared in Young Sheldon’s 2018 episode titled “Dolomite, Apple Slices and a Mystery Woman”. Washington appeared in the Netflix Movie “Tall Girl” in 2018. She played Fareeda, the protagonist’s best friend.

Anjelika Washington played the role of Gloria in Girls Room in 2020. Anjelika Washington also appeared in Shameless, Moxie, Max and Me, Runaways, and Versus. Anjelika Washington was a major star in the film Tall Girl. She also starred in the TV series Stargirl.

Stargirl was her first TV series and she was released in 2020. Anjelika Washington played Beth Chapel in the series.

Anjelika Washington: Relationships

According to sources, Anjelika is not currently in a relationship with anyone or in a romantic relationship. The actress has not posted any pictures of her boyfriend/girlfriend to social media platforms. It seems that she is more focused on her work and career.

Anjelika Washington: Net worth

Anjelika Washington, an actress who is dedicated and hardworking, has a net worth of between 1-5 millions US dollars. Anjelika Washington was born into a middle-class household and has built a lot of wealth by acting. Anjelika Washington’s net worth is expected to rise in the future.

Anjelika Washington: Physique Features

Anjelika Washington is 5′ 4″ tall and 134 lbs. Her eyes and hair are black. Washington’s body measurements measure 34-28-35 inches.

Anjelika Washington: Social Media

Anjelika Washington can be found on Instagram and Twitter. The actress has approximately 122k Instagram followers, while on Twitter she has thousands.