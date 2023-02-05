Everything Rupert Grint Stole From The Harry Potter Set

Let’s face it: Between Harry’s legacy and Hermione’s intelligence, Ron is often relegated to dingy comic relief in the movies. But there’s definitely more to the laid-back member of the trio than meets the eye. He brings loyalty and selflessness to the group, giving Harry the sense of belonging he sorely lacks. From the moment they meet in the first film, Ron treats Harry like family.

It’s also about his disguised bravery. Sure, in the face of danger, Ron’s first reaction is to hide that courage behind comedic fear and sarcastic remarks, but the one thing you can always count on is that he’ll show up. every time This begins with their very first adventure in the depths of the school when Ron sacrifices himself on the life-size chessboard. This is the first moment we see what he brings to the table: loyalty, bravery, and sacrifice unmatched by the other students around the Boy-Who-Lived.

Of course, after such a momentous act early in his character arc, Rupert Grint decided he needed to collect a memento of the moment, and in his list of items he stole from the set of Harry Potter, he admitted he had a piece of life -great knight he rode on the chessboard. We have to admit, this seems like an excellent focal point for conversation in his house.