Everything Midsommar Gets Wrong About The Real Festival

The maypole dance takes place at Swedish midsummer celebrations, so the inclusion in “Midsommar” is correct. Journalist and Swedish traditions expert Po Tidholm told Elle, “The Swedish Midsommarstång, or maypole, is said to be of German, Christian origin.” Dancing around the maypole is a pagan custom originally celebrated on May 1, or May Day, and involves decorating a pole with ribbons, flowers, and greenery to represent a tree (according to Learn Religions). This dates back to the practice of ancient people dancing around real trees, as it was believed that doing so would bring in a great harvest.

According to Real Scandinavia, dancing around the maypole is a recent tradition at Swedish midsummer celebrations that came straight from Germany. However, since spring arrives later in Sweden than in Germany, there was not enough greenery to cover the pole in early May, so the maypole ritual was postponed to midsummer instead. As Tidholm explained to Elle, “Dancing is one way to make Midsummer fun for kids.”

While the maypole is part of the Swedish Midsummer tradition, the dance competition featured in “Midsommar” is not. As explained in the film, the maypole dance competition in Hårga defies the ‘black’. According to Tidholm, this dance is likely inspired by an old myth from his home province of Hälsingland: the devil disguised himself as a violinist and lured young people into dancing until they died, as described in the film. However, according to Tidholm, “to my knowledge, the story has no connection to Midsummer” (per Elle).