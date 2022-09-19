Everything Law & Order Fans Need To Remember Before The Big Crossover Premiere Event

In the season 23 finale of Law & Order: SVU, Benson and company investigated the case of domestic abuse victim Delia (Jordana Spiro). She has tried several times to escape her husband’s wrath, but he breaks restraining orders and constantly stalks her. Sometimes SVU is unsure if she can trust Delia because she calls her husband to visit her. Delia kills her husband but is only charged with assault because of her own traumatic brain injury, but the big takeaways from the episode all revolve around Benson’s personal life.

The captain has a tense conversation with Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), who has been called in by Rollins (Kelli Giddish) to defend Delia. The old friends are clearly in a bad place after Barba decided to defend Richard Wheatley (Dylon McDermott), and Benson still isn’t over it. He suggests that she loves Stabler unconditionally, adding that he understands her because he loves someone unconditionally. The moment suggests Barba reveals he loves the SVU leader, but his true feelings for Benson don’t necessarily mean it’s a romantic love affair. There should be more between the duo in season 24, although Barba has not yet been confirmed.

Also, the final episode begins with Benson seeing her therapist, who urges her to find what makes her truly happy. He also tells her that she and Stabler need to see if there’s more between them, or move on. This will likely be a central theme in Season 24, where we hope Bensler finally has a conversation about her feelings.