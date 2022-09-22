Everything Anastasia Doesn’t Tell You About The True Story

Not only is Anastasia (Meg Ryan) not a Disney princess (via Polygon), she’s not a princess at all. Although the film often refers to her as the lost princess, technically she was a grand duchess. While there were dozens of princesses in Russia, the title of grand duke or grand duchess was reserved for the monarch’s children, although Anastasia was not the heir to the crown. According to The Russian Legitimist, daughters could only inherit the Russian throne if there were no male relatives to claim it. For this reason, says Alexander Palace, Anastasia’s parents really wanted a son; They fulfilled their wish when Anastasia’s brother Alexei was born.

So Alexei would have been next in line, says Bustle. Of course, since Alexei suffered from hemophilia, a potentially fatal genetic disease, his father Tsar Nicholas II (voiced by Rick Jones in the film) had to consider who might succeed to the throne when Alexei died. In this scenario, the crown would have gone to Alexei’s uncle, Grand Duke Michael Alexandrovich.

However, it shouldn’t be. Alexandrovich was assassinated in June 1918, followed shortly after by Alexei, Anastasia and her parents just a month later. But even if Anastasia had miraculously survived, she would have had to put herself behind some distant male relatives who survived, since they would have ascended the throne before her.