Every Superhero Movie And Special From 2022 Ranked

Black Adam stars former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the super-powered antihero of the same name who debuted as one of the earliest villains for the popular superhero Shazam (when Shazam was still called Captain Marvel). Like Shazam’s Billy Batson, Teth-Adam was just a normal person granted access to god-like powers by magical wizards – like flight, super strength, super speed, and shooting lightning from his fingertips.

Unlike Shazam, however, Black Adam first gained his powers 5,000 years ago in the fictional Middle East nation of Kahndaq, but was banished to a magical tomb after using them in revenge. He then woke up in the present and tricked Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) from the DCEU movies “Suicide Squad” into sending an old-school superhero group called the Justice Society of America (aka the JSA) to try and to subjugate him.

“Black Adam” is anything but a perfect film. It’s got some dodgy CGI, some really right-on-the-nose needle drops, and a slightly overly muted rock performance. But it makes up for a lot of that with some fun, colorful characters, with Hawkman being inspired by Aldis Hodge and Dr. Fate by JSA’s Pierce Brosnan are particular highlights.

The politics, too, are more nuanced and interesting than meets the eye, as they directly invoke modern Middle East foreign policy, such as how the US only interferes when resources are at stake or when it feels threatened – much like Intergang and JSA in the movie.