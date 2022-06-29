Every Star Wars TV Show Ranked From Worst To Best

Star Wars Rebels isn’t the best of the TV series, but it’s far from the worst. Essentially, it’s the foundation for all-around solid Star Wars TV shows, delivering a diverse mix of content that fans of all ages will find compelling.

Set just a few years before the events of A New Hope, Star Wars Rebels follows the crew of the Ghost, a ship loyal to the burgeoning Rebel cause, as she battles various agents of the Empire. While the general tone is geared towards younger viewers, there are still plenty of serious, long-term storylines with fan-favorite characters like Darth Maul, Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Grand Admiral Thrawn making their mark. Star Wars Rebels has its low points, but there are also plenty of incredible highs – enough to earn the series great reviews and a string of prestigious awards and nominations.

It’s also worth noting that Star Wars Rebels takes its visual cues from Ralph McQuarrie’s original Star Wars concept art, as noted by CNET, giving it a cool aesthetic touch. The series is occasionally too cartoony for itself, and the stakes rarely feel particularly high, but at the end of the day, almost any “Star Wars” fan will be able to find something to love.