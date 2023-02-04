Every Scheme From Better Call Saul, Ranked By Level Of Chicanery

The next scheme takes viewers from the sun-bleached streets of Central New Mexico to the cold, snow-covered lanes of Cicero, Illinois. Before Jimmy became a lawyer, he was Slippin’ Jimmy, a legendary con man who made his beer money by getting the Chicago suburbs to part with their hard-earned cash. Season 1 has multiple looks at some of the thugs Jimmy runs with his close friend Marco (Mel Rodriguez) in Cook County bars, but by far the best of these is the Fake Rolex scam.

All that is required to pull off this scam is a well-dressed accomplice, a few hundred cash, a fake Rolex and a charming cheater to run the game. Jimmy closes in on the target at a bar and when the bar closes, he tells the unsuspecting dude about a cool after-hours spot nearby that stays open all night. On the way to this imaginary place, they come across a wallet lying on the ground with a few hundred in cash that fell out of the pocket of the drunk businessman who passed out nearby.

But there’s more money to be made than just the wallet. An expensive watch glitters on Marco’s wrist, which Jimmy tries to keep to himself to disguise the watch’s true value. When Mark insists on keeping the watch, Jimmy protests, prompting the poor unfortunate man to offer Jimmy all the money in his wallet for a worthless replica. The Mark runs off into the night, unaware he’s just been taken, leaving Jimmy and Marco to split the money.