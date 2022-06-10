Every New Dinosaur Species In Jurassic World Dominion Explained

Biosyn has a moros intrepidus that can be seen in a glass case when Doctors Grant and Sattler tour the facilities. Watching it practice its hunting skills on a small mammal, they seem surprised to see that Biosyn cloned it so quickly. The first Moros fossils were found in 2013, and the genus and species were only classified in February 2019. His scientific name means “harbinger of doom,” and he was chosen because this little theropod was a portent of bigger, scarier things to come.

In the “Prologue” video, a Moros can be seen brushing the teeth of a larger predator. In reality, these small but mighty dinosaurs evolved into large predators, and their species spread across the continent, and pretty quickly by and large. Paleontologists have long been puzzled by a 70-year gap in which tyrannosaurs did not appear to exist in North America. There were primitives from the Jurassic period and the likes of the famous T. rex from the late Cretaceous period, but nothing in between. Then a team in Utah found Moros. Like T. rex, Moros lived in North America during the Cretaceous Period, but it predated its oversized relatives by about 15 million years and likely migrated over a land bridge from Asia, which explains a lot.

As explained by National Geographic, Moros is the missing link that will help paleontologists understand how tyrannosaurs grew from a few feet in length to more than 40 feet in length. The one pictured in Jurassic World Dominion might have been a bit small, but his proportions and feathers are probably pretty accurate. This adorable little predator was a killer and a survivor. It was light, fast, and had powerful senses, allowing it to catch prey and evade larger theropods.