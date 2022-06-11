Every Dr Disrespect Clone Ranked Worst To Best

The look of Dr. Disrespect made it to the baseball field when Blooper, the official Atlanta Braves mascot, dressed up as a streamer in 2021. The mascot shared a short video of the costume Twitter with the caption “SNAP EM UP YAYAYAYAYA,” which happens to be one of the Doc’s catchphrases. In the video, Blooper also mimics a popular GIF of the Doc, as per Twitter user @ajhr__vypur pointed out.

Blooper followed him another tweet Mimicking the personality of Dr Disrespect and fans loved it. There were many Comments that simply said “Violence. Speed. Momentum” – the title of the Doc’s book. The cosplay included everything about the Two Timer’s look, which is pretty awesome considering the Atlanta Braves’ team colors are white, blue, red, and gold – not the darker red and black of Dr. Disrespect’s costume.

For baseball fans, this was a pretty cool tribute to Dr Disrespect. In the grand scheme of Dr. Disrespect clones, however, Blooper’s costume is outclassed by a number of others.