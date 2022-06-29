Every Disney LGBTQ Character Explained

What “Good Luck Charlie” did for Disney Channel’s tween-oriented programming, “Doc McStuffins” should do for Disney Junior’s preschool-oriented block. The computer-animated series, about a doctor’s daughter whose magical stethoscope brings her toy to life, ran for five seasons from 2012 to 2020. Starring an African-American lead, the show was praised for its overall diversity. In 2017, the season 4 episode “The Emergency Plan” expanded that diversity to include an interracial lesbian couple.

The two doll mothers, Thea and Edie, were voiced by our actresses Wanda Sykes and Portia DeRossi. Creator Chris Knee, who also wrote the episode, is a lesbian himself and told GLAAD, “As part of a family of two moms, I’m proud to have an episode that reflects my son’s world and shows everyone that love Love is in McStuffinsville.” Like “Good Luck Charlie,” this episode of Doc McStuffins was protested by One Million Moms.