Even Stephen King Was Chilled By This Horrifying Harry Potter Villain

When the fifth Harry Potter book was released, Stephen King wrote his own review of the novel and gave fans his take on this beloved story. However, in his assessment of the book’s villains, it was surprising to hear the lavish praise of a particular character. Certainly turning some readers’ heads, King singled out Professor Dolores Umbridge, the new (at the time of the fifth book) Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher.

In the fifth installment of the Harry Potter series, author JK Rowling introduces Dolores Umbridge, a senior official at the Ministry of Magic. Installed as the new professor and eventually Headmistress, Umbridge unleashes her dry, sadistic punishments and devotion to the rules on the students of Hogwarts. King says in his Entertainment Weekly review of the book, “The softly smiling Dolores Umbridge, with her girlish voice, toadlike face, and clenched stubby fingers, is the biggest mock villain since Hannibal Lecter.”

For a horror craftsman, comparing Umbridge to one of the most well-known fictional serial killers of all time is certainly more than a simple thumbs-up. It’s hard to argue with King. Brilliantly played by Imelda Staunton in the films, Umbridge slowly reveals her cold personality as she mows over the hopes and dreams of Hogwarts students in order to fulfill the Ministry’s agenda. Observing their fanatical devotion to the rules is such that even a dementor would be frozen to the bone.