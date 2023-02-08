Evangeline Lilly Says Jeremy Renner Is ‘Recovering Incredibly’ From Snow Plow Accident

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, Evangeline Lilly opened up about Jeremy Renner’s current condition based on her recent visit to his home. Due to the severity of Renner’s injuries and the little the public has seen of him lately, Lilly was surprised at the state of his recovery when she finally got to see him in person. “I went into his house and I got goose bumps,” she said, “because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile, why are you mobile? What’s up?'”

She continued, “I was expecting to be sitting by his bedside and [to] held his hand while moaning and moaning in pain and unable to move.” Her account indicates that Renner no longer requires constant bed rest, at least partially, and can move about as much as he likes. “He rolled over and laughed with his friends, it’s a miracle. It’s a pure miracle.”

The “Hawkeye” star, 51, was run over by a £14,000 snowplow while saving his nephew from a similar fate (via The New York Times). He was then taken to the hospital, where he remained in intensive care for two weeks. “He’s made of something really tough, this guy,” Lilly said of Renner’s recovery. “You could always see that on him and he’s recovering incredibly. I am so grateful.”