Evan Peters Was ‘Very Scared’ To Film American Horror Story: Hotel

At first glance, American Horror Story: Hotel is an eye opener. With its opulent decor and Art Deco influences, many may already be aware of the connection Hotel Cortez has with the real Cecil Hotel. A hotspot for plenty of colorful characters to stay in its prime, it was also the subject of the heartbreaking Netflix documentary. These are just a few facts that might make even the skeptics among us tremble. Evan Peters spoke to GoldDerby in 2015 about the upcoming season before he knew anything about it. But still, he knew it would be as terrifying as any other story in Ryan Murphy’s catalogue.

“I don’t know much, but I know hotels are scary and I’m actually really scared to work on this one,” admitted Peters. “I’m very scared. ‘The Shining’ scared me to death. I don’t know if it will be something like The Shining, but everything in a hotel is scary.”

Peters’ intuition couldn’t have been more correct. In addition to the uncanny similarities that the Cortez shares with the Cecil, the season admittedly hails from The Shining. Eagle-eyed horror fans can spot the carpet from the Stanley Kubrick film that covers the hotel floors. With the massive collection of serial killers populating the haunted area, hotels have never been scarier. Murphy clearly isn’t afraid to take from real life, and Season 5 is no exception.