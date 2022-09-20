Eternal Boys release date, extra cast revealed by new trailer PV

The anime series Eternal Boys will stream early on September 26, 2022 via Fuji TV on Demand. Credit: Liden Films

The anime series Eternal Boys will stream early on September 26, 2022 via Fuji TV on Demand. The anime series has unveiled the Eternal Boys trailer PV 2 along with additional cast members.

Dubbed a “mature idol project,” the series will feature 24 15-minute episodes.

Eternal Boys tells the story of six middle-aged men aiming to become idols in what promises to be the first original storyline to tackle the idol craze in a long time.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Ojisan will manage to overcome their physical limits and compete with younger competitors. Unfortunately, there’s no word on how long we’ll have to wait to find out, as it’s still unknown when the Eternal Boys TV anime will be available outside of Japan.

Aside from the early stream, the series will premiere on October 11, 2022 on Fuji TV.

The OP’s theme song was revealed to be “Dreamy Life” by Gentlemen. The ED theme song is “Friends” by Story of Love.

The anime Eternal Boys: What we know so far

The TV anime The Eternal Boys (永久少年, Eikyū Shōnen) was announced in March 2022, with the announcement that it will premiere during the fall 2022 anime season.

On August 17th, the main cast and staff were announced along with the first trailer PV which you can see below:

migmi is directing the series at Liden Films, Kimiko Ueno is in charge of series composition and Seiko Asai is in charge of character design. ma2 is acting as the original character designer, while Yukari Hashimoto is composing the music.

Manpuku Geinō Production will provide the original concept, while King Records will compose the title track.

A lead image for the six MCs was unveiled in August. Credit: Liden Films

Eternal Boys main cast includes:

Daisuke Hirakawa — Kentaro Sanada

Jun Fukuyama—Haru Asai

Katsuyuki Konishi — Naoki Ishida

Daisuke Namikawa—Tsuyoshi Imagawa

Toshiyuki Morikawa — Daisuke Yamanaka

Nozomu Sasaki – Makoto Kakizaki

Previously revealed supporting cast includes Yuuko Noichi as Fukuko Manda, Hiroki Tochi as Nicolai Asakura, Haruka Chisuga as Pepechan, and Yumiri Hanamori as Ren Ukita.

Concept art for the male idol bands Gentlemen and Story of Love. Credit: Liden Films

On September 19, additional cast members were revealed voicing other male idol bands, including:

Men’s:

Takuma Terashima—Etsuro Aizome

Jun Kasama—Renji II

Shoutarou Morikubo – Sawao Soda

KENN — Ui Hakosaka

love story:

Keisuke Koumoto — Nobunaga Odagiri

Chiaki Kobayashi—Soki Azuma

Haruki Ishiya — Chika Higashijujo

Shuugo Nakamura—Kento Takanashi

Shun Horie — Sakura Kagurazaka

Arthur Lounsbery—Junjie Lin

The manga & spin-off novel Eternal Boys follows suit

A manga adaptation based on the anime series concept premiered in Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Gene Magazine on April 15, 2022.

In March 2022 the time had come uncovered that the anime series Eternal Boys will get a spin-off novel by Coly.

Overall, there are many developments to look forward to, so stay tuned for future news about the Eternal Boys franchise.