Eternal Boys Anime Second Trailer Out! Release Date & More!

The creators of Eternal Boys Anime have revealed the new trailer for the upcoming anime. However, the new footage revealed the new trailer for the upcoming anime. However, the new footage was not just for promotion. It featured some of the anime’s new cast members. Fans were also able to listen to the anime’s opening and ending theme songs. But before you go any further, here is everything you need to know about the anime’s source manga!

Production studio Manpuku Geino wrote the storyline for the eponymous manga. However, Chansana is the illustrator for the source manga. The original print run of the manga began on April 15, 2022. The publication Media Factory published the manga in their Monthly Comic Gene magazine. Liden Films Studio adapted the manga for the anime series that will be released soon. Check out the article below for more information on the anime announcement!

Eternal Boys Anime: New Trailer Reveals Cast Info!

The Eternal Boys anime trailer has been released on the official site of the title anime. The trailer featured two idol groups of the anime. Gentlemen were the first idol group while the Story of Love was the second group. The former group included Shotaro Morikubo, KENN, Takuma Terashima and Jun Kasama. These actors will represent the characters Sawao, Ui, Renji and Etsuro in the upcoming anime.

Additionally, the latter group will include performers like Chiaki, Shugo, and many more who performed the final theme song. The name of the new song is Friends. However, the theme song of the opening title is called Dreamy Life. The creators also arranged a four-episode screening to promote the anime in Tokyo. Animax and BS Fuji will stream the anime on their respective platforms.

What will the anime be about?

The anime’s story follows a crew of men who face a middle-life crisis. They’ve turned forty and at that age they want to be an idol group. However, the conditions for them are not as easy as for the boys. Their low strength and agility keep them from their dreams. But the group has decided to scale any problem that comes their way.

In addition, there are some issues related to the appearance of these men. This is a real problem, so the anime will explore their care on their own. But they are not alone in the competition. There are some young competitors and there are some who are in the same age group as the top group. Will these men be able to compete in these highly competitive premises?

The Eternal Boys anime will be released on October 11, 2022. 2:20 am is the anime release time on Fuji TV. However, the FOD will release the anime on September 26, 2022. However, fans need a subscription to enjoy the anime without a break. Follow The Anime Daily for more such updates on the upcoming anime series!